Hanna Capital Corp. Announces Debt Conversion and Private Placement

Hanna Capital ( ($TSE:HCC.H) ) has issued an update.

Hanna Capital Corp. has announced a significant financial restructuring through debt conversion agreements with six creditors, resulting in the issuance of over 47 million common shares to cancel nearly $480,000 in debt. Additionally, the company plans to raise up to $90,000 through a non-brokered private placement, with the proceeds intended for general working capital, marking a strategic move to strengthen its financial position and operational capabilities.

More about Hanna Capital

Hanna Capital Corp. operates in the financial sector, focusing on capital management and investment services. The company is involved in negotiating debt agreements and raising funds through private placements, indicating a market focus on financial restructuring and capital growth.

Average Trading Volume: 8,500

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$567.7K

