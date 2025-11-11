Hanison Construction Reports Revenue Decline and Net Loss for Interim 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Hanison Construction Holdings ( (HK:0896) ) has issued an announcement.

Hanison Construction Holdings Limited reported a significant decline in its financial performance for the six months ending September 30, 2025, with a 21.7% decrease in revenue to HK$770.8 million and a net loss of HK$274.6 million. The decline was attributed to losses from the disposal of a hotel and revaluation losses on properties, exacerbated by high interest rates affecting the property market. The company decided not to declare an interim dividend for this period, reflecting the challenging market conditions.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0896) stock is a Hold with a HK$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Hanison Construction Holdings stock, see the HK:0896 Stock Forecast page.

More about Hanison Construction Holdings

Hanison Construction Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily engaged in construction and interior renovation services. The company operates in the property market, focusing on construction and renovation projects.

Average Trading Volume: 113,235

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$265M

For an in-depth examination of 0896 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

