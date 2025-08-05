Hangzhou Jiuyuan Genetic Biopharmaceutical Schedules Board Meeting for Interim Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Hangzhou Jiuyuan Gene Engineering Co Ltd Class H ( (HK:2566) ) has provided an update.

Hangzhou Jiuyuan Genetic Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd. has announced that its board of directors will hold a meeting on August 18, 2025, to consider and approve the interim results for the first half of the year ending June 30, 2025. The board will also discuss the recommendation of an interim dividend, which could impact the company’s financial strategy and shareholder returns.

Hangzhou Jiuyuan Genetic Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the genetic biopharmaceutical industry. The company focuses on developing and providing genetic-based biopharmaceutical products and services.

Average Trading Volume: 652,072

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$2.38B

