Hang Seng Bank to Review Interim Results and Dividend Declaration

Hang Seng Bank ( (HK:0011) ) has provided an announcement.

Hang Seng Bank Limited has announced a Board Committee meeting scheduled for July 30, 2025, to approve the interim results for the first half of 2025 and consider the declaration of a second interim dividend. This meeting is significant as it will provide insights into the bank’s financial performance and potential returns for stakeholders, reflecting its strategic positioning in the financial industry.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0011) stock is a Buy with a HK$135.00 price target.

More about Hang Seng Bank

Hang Seng Bank Limited is a financial institution incorporated in Hong Kong, offering a range of banking services. It operates with a focus on providing comprehensive financial solutions to its customers in the Hong Kong market.

Average Trading Volume: 1,800,172

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$231.7B

