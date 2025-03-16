Hang Sang (Siu Po) International Announces Board Composition

Hang Sang (Siu Po) International Holding Co. Ltd. ( (HK:3626) ) has shared an announcement.

Hang Sang (Siu Po) International Holding Co. Ltd. announced the composition of its board of directors and the roles within its established committees. The board includes executive directors and independent non-executive directors, with key figures such as Mr. Fung Man Wai Samson serving as Chairman and CEO. The announcement underscores the company’s commitment to structured governance and strategic leadership, which may influence its operational efficiency and stakeholder confidence.

Hang Sang (Siu Po) International Holding Co. Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability. It operates in an industry that involves executive management and governance, focusing on corporate leadership and strategic oversight.

YTD Price Performance: 50.0%

Average Trading Volume: 85,200

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$104.9M

