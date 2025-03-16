Hang Sang (Siu Po) Faces Compliance Challenges Following Director Resignation

Hang Sang (Siu Po) International Holding Co. Ltd. ( (HK:3626) ) has shared an announcement.

Hang Sang (Siu Po) International Holding Co. Ltd. announced the resignation of Dr. Loke Yu as an independent non-executive director and chairman of the Audit Committee, effective March 15, 2025. This resignation has led to non-compliance with several Hong Kong Stock Exchange Listing Rules, as the company now lacks the required number of independent non-executive directors and committee members. The company plans to address these compliance issues by appointing a suitable candidate within three months. Dr. Sung Ting Yee has been appointed as the new chairman of the Audit Committee.

