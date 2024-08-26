Hang Lung Properties Declares Interim Dividend

Hang Lung Properties (HK:0101) has released an update.

Hang Lung Properties Limited has announced an interim dividend of HKD 0.12 per share for the first half of the financial year ending December 31, 2024. Shareholders have the option to convert their cash dividends into scrip shares at a rate of HKD 5.516 per share, with the dealing in scrip shares starting on September 25, 2024. Those choosing the scrip option will receive their share certificates on the same date, and any fractional shares not issued will be paid in cash.

