Hang Lung Group Limited has announced changes to its Audit Committee, effective from July 1, 2024. Professor Lap-Chee Tsui will step down from the committee, while Ms. May Siew Boi Tan will join as a new member. The company has expressed appreciation for Professor Tsui’s contributions and looks forward to the expertise Ms. Tan will bring to the committee.

