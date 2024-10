Hands Form Holdings Limited (HK:1920) has released an update.

Hands Form Holdings Limited is set to hold an extraordinary general meeting on November 5, 2024, to propose changing its name to China Wacan Group Company Limited. This move requires approval from shareholders and the Registrar of Companies in the Cayman Islands. The name change is aimed at reflecting a new strategic direction for the company.

