Hands Form Holdings Announces Share Subscription Agreement with Major Shareholder

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
- Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions
- Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.
Hands Form Holdings Limited ( (HK:1920) ) has shared an update.
Hands Form Holdings Limited has entered into a Subscription Agreement with its controlling shareholder, China Wacan Group Company Limited, to issue 112,320,000 new shares at a price of HK$0.3965 per share, raising approximately HK$44.5 million. This transaction, which constitutes a connected transaction under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules, will increase the company’s issued share capital by about 23.08% and is subject to approval at an Extraordinary General Meeting.
The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1920) stock is a Hold with a HK$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Hands Form Holdings Limited stock, see the HK:1920 Stock Forecast page.
More about Hands Form Holdings Limited
Average Trading Volume: 1,386,327
Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell
Current Market Cap: HK$147.9M
For detailed information about 1920 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.