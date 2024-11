Hammerson plc R.E.I.T. (GB:HMSO) has released an update.

Hammerson plc has successfully executed a share buyback program, acquiring 152,137 ordinary shares at an average price of 292.75 pence each. This move aligns with their strategy to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation. Since the program’s initiation in October, Hammerson has repurchased a total of 2,903,236 shares.

