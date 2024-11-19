Hammerson plc Enhances Shareholder Value with Buyback

Hammerson plc R.E.I.T. (GB:HMSO) has released an update.

Hammerson plc has acquired 160,402 of its own shares as part of a share buyback program, with prices ranging from 279.20 to 282.40 pence per share. The company plans to cancel these shares, which contributes to a total of over 4.3 million shares repurchased since October 2024. This move aims to optimize Hammerson’s capital structure and potentially boost shareholder value.

