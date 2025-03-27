Hammerson plc Announces Vesting and Exercise of Share Options by Key Executives

An announcement from Hammerson plc R.E.I.T. ( (GB:HMSO) ) is now available.

Hammerson plc announced the vesting and exercise of nil-cost options over ordinary shares under its Deferred Bonus Share Scheme by key managerial personnel. The transactions, which involved the sale of some shares to cover tax liabilities, were conducted in compliance with the UK Market Abuse Regulation. This move reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to align management incentives with shareholder interests, potentially impacting the company’s operational focus and stakeholder confidence.

More about Hammerson plc R.E.I.T.

Hammerson plc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in retail property development and management. The company focuses on creating vibrant retail destinations in major cities across the UK, Ireland, and France.

YTD Price Performance: -9.01%

Average Trading Volume: 1,025,424

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £1.24B

For detailed information about HMSO stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue