Hammerson Executes Share Buyback to Boost Shareholder Value

Hammerson plc R.E.I.T. ( (GB:HMSO) ) has provided an update.

Hammerson plc has executed a transaction under its share buyback program, purchasing 48,145 ordinary shares at an average price of 288.61 pence per share. This move, part of a broader strategy initiated in October 2024, aims to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation, potentially increasing earnings per share and reflecting confidence in the company’s financial health.

More about Hammerson plc R.E.I.T.

Hammerson plc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on retail property development and management. The company operates in the commercial real estate sector, primarily dealing with shopping centers and retail parks across the UK and Europe.

Average Trading Volume: 997,807

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £1.39B

