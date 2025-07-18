Hammerson Continues Share Buyback Programme with Latest Purchase

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Hammerson plc R.E.I.T. ( (GB:HMSO) ).

Hammerson plc has announced a transaction in its own shares as part of its ongoing share buyback programme. On 17 July 2025, the company repurchased 48,887 ordinary shares at a volume-weighted average price of 286.37 pence per share. The shares will be cancelled, reducing the total number of shares in circulation. This action is part of a broader strategy initiated on 16 October 2024, through which Hammerson has repurchased over 16 million shares to date. The buyback programme is designed to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares outstanding, potentially increasing earnings per share and providing a signal of confidence in the company’s future prospects.

Spark’s Take on GB:HMSO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:HMSO is a Neutral.

The overall stock score is primarily impacted by financial challenges, including negative earnings and cash flow constraints. While technical analysis and valuation pose concerns, recent corporate actions and earnings call highlights indicate strategic improvements. The stock’s attractiveness is currently limited by financial instability, despite efforts to bolster shareholder value through buybacks.

More about Hammerson plc R.E.I.T.

Average Trading Volume: 991,232

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £1.4B

