Hammerson Completes Share Buyback, Updates Voting Rights

Hammerson plc R.E.I.T. ( (GB:HMSO) ) has provided an update.

Hammerson plc has announced the completion of a share buyback program, resulting in the cancellation of 395,192 ordinary shares. This move is part of the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure and enhance shareholder value. The total number of voting rights now stands at 487,584,131, which shareholders should use for regulatory calculations. This update has been shared on multiple stock exchanges, indicating Hammerson’s commitment to transparency and regulatory compliance.

More about Hammerson plc R.E.I.T.

Hammerson plc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that operates in the property industry, focusing on the ownership, management, and development of retail properties. The company is involved in creating vibrant retail destinations across the UK and Europe.

YTD Price Performance: -11.73%

Average Trading Volume: 1,050,027

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £1.23B

Learn more about HMSO stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue