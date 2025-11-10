Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Hamak Gold Limited ( (GB:HAMA) ) is now available.

Hamak Strategy Limited announced that Executive Director Karl Smithson has transferred shares from a nominee account into his personal SIPP, resulting in a new beneficial holding of 15,968,102 shares, representing 3.53% of the company’s issued share capital. This move reflects the company’s ongoing management of its internal financial strategies, potentially impacting its operational focus and shareholder interests.

More about Hamak Gold Limited

Hamak Strategy Limited is a UK-listed company focused on gold exploration in Africa. The company also engages in a compliant BTC/crypto treasury management policy, holding some of its treasury reserves in Bitcoin. However, these investments are high-risk due to the volatility and largely unregulated nature of the Bitcoin market.

Average Trading Volume: 9,792,398

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £6.1M

