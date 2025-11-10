Hamak Strategy Director Transfers Shares to Personal SIPP

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from Hamak Gold Limited ( (GB:HAMA) ) is now available.

Hamak Strategy Limited announced that Executive Director Karl Smithson has transferred 2,750,000 shares from a nominee account into his personal SIPP, resulting in a new beneficial holding of 15,968,102 shares. This transaction reflects the company’s ongoing internal financial management and may impact stakeholders by altering the percentage of share capital held by key executives.

More about Hamak Gold Limited

Hamak Strategy Limited is a UK-listed company focused on gold exploration in Africa and has a strategy of managing its treasury reserves with Bitcoin, a form of cryptocurrency. The company is not regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority, and its Bitcoin investments are considered high-risk due to their volatility and the largely unregulated market.

Average Trading Volume: 9,792,398

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £6.1M

