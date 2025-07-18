Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Hamak Gold Limited ( (GB:HAMA) ).

Hamak Gold Limited has announced the formation of an Advisory Board to guide its expansion into emerging sectors such as data security, decentralized technologies, and digital assets. The board’s founding member is Dr. Arthur B. Laffer, a renowned economist known for his work on fiscal policy and advocacy for Bitcoin. His appointment underscores Hamak Gold’s commitment to innovative economic frameworks and value creation. The company plans to issue regular updates on further appointments and its Bitcoin treasury strategy, with a shareholder call scheduled for early September to discuss its strategic roadmap.

More about Hamak Gold Limited

Hamak Gold Limited is a UK-listed company focused on gold exploration in Africa, with a strategy that includes a BTC/crypto treasury management policy. The company offers investors professional exposure to the crypto asset class through its LSE main board listing.

Average Trading Volume: 8,781,970

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £7.69M

