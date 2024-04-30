Halmont Properties Announces Growth and Expansion

Halmont Properties (TSE:HMT) has released an update.

Halmont Properties Corporation reports a substantial increase in annual net income, reaching $18.49 million in 2023 from $10.67 million the previous year, together with a successful reinvestment strategy focusing on large institutional buildings and forest properties. Notably, the company expanded its forestry investments by acquiring an additional 145,000 acres, and increased the book value of its common shares to 80 cents. These strategic moves, alongside the acquisition of a property that doubles George Brown College’s waterfront campus, position Halmont for future growth in its real asset investments.

For further insights into TSE:HMT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.