Halliburton Appoints New Chief Accounting Officer

Halliburton ( (HAL) ) has shared an update.

On July 8, 2025, Charles E. Geer, Jr., Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer of Halliburton, announced his resignation effective July 16, 2025, to pursue an opportunity outside the energy services industry. Subsequently, Halliburton appointed Stephanie Holzhauser as the new Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer, effective the same date. Holzhauser, who has been with Halliburton for over 20 years, has held various roles of increasing responsibility within the company. Her appointment is part of Halliburton’s succession management process, reflecting her significant contributions and the company’s confidence in her leadership capabilities.

Spark’s Take on HAL Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, HAL is a Outperform.

Halliburton’s strong financial performance and attractive valuation are key strengths, supported by effective operational strategies and international market successes. However, technical indicators and regional revenue declines highlight areas of concern that investors should monitor.

More about Halliburton

Halliburton is a leading provider of products and services to the energy industry, established in 1919. It focuses on creating innovative technologies, products, and services that assist customers in maximizing asset value and advancing sustainable energy solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 15,287,511

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $19.84B

