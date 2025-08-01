Hall of Fame Resort Increases Credit Facility by $1M

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment ( (HOFV) ) has shared an update.

On July 24, 2025, Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company and its subsidiaries entered into a Ninth Amendment to their Note and Security Agreement with CH Capital Lending, LLC. This amendment increases the facility amount from $14 million to $15 million, allowing the company to access an additional $1 million for general corporate purposes, which could impact its operational flexibility and financial strategy.

The most recent analyst rating on (HOFV) stock is a Buy with a $8.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment stock, see the HOFV Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on HOFV Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, HOFV is a Neutral.

The overall stock score is significantly impacted by the company’s weak financial performance and the Nasdaq delisting notice. High financial leverage and poor cash flow add to the risk, while technical analysis provides little support. Valuation metrics further indicate challenges, with a negative P/E ratio and no dividend yield.

To see Spark’s full report on HOFV stock, click here.

More about Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company operates in the entertainment industry, focusing on developing and managing sports, entertainment, and media assets. The company is known for its association with the Pro Football Hall of Fame and aims to create a premier destination for fans and visitors.

Average Trading Volume: 83,716

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $5.69M

For an in-depth examination of HOFV stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue