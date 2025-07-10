Haleon PLC Discloses Managerial Share Transactions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Haleon PLC ( (GB:HLN) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Haleon PLC announced the notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities, in line with the UK Market Abuse Regulation. The transactions involved the acquisition of partnership shares and the award of matching shares under the company’s Share Reward Plan by Adrian Morris, General Counsel, and Tamara Rogers, Chief Marketing Officer. This disclosure reflects Haleon’s commitment to transparency and regulatory compliance, potentially impacting stakeholder trust and market perception.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:HLN) stock is a Buy with a £5.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Haleon PLC stock, see the GB:HLN Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:HLN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:HLN is a Neutral.

Haleon PLC’s overall stock score reflects strong financial performance and positive earnings call outlook. Despite some bearish technical indicators and valuation concerns, the company’s strategic initiatives in growth markets and its commitment to shareholder returns provide a positive long-term outlook. Challenges such as market headwinds and inventory adjustments are notable risks.

More about Haleon PLC

Haleon PLC is a global leader in consumer health, focusing on delivering better everyday health through a diverse product portfolio. The company operates in six major categories: Oral Health, Vitamins, Minerals and Supplements, Pain Relief, Respiratory Health, Digestive Health, and Therapeutic Skin Health. Its renowned brands include Advil, Centrum, Otrivin, Panadol, parodontax, Polident, Sensodyne, Theraflu, and Voltaren, which are recognized for their scientific foundation, innovation, and deep human understanding.

Average Trading Volume: 24,251,903

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: £33.35B

