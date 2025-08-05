Haleon PLC Announces Executive Share Vesting and Compliance Update

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Haleon PLC ( (GB:HLN) ) has shared an update.

Haleon PLC announced a notification regarding the vesting of shares for Ed Petter, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, under the company’s Share Value Plan. This transaction, which compensates for incentives forfeited from his previous employment, reflects Haleon’s commitment to aligning executive remuneration with company performance. The transaction involved the acquisition and partial disposal of shares to cover tax liabilities, indicating a structured approach to executive compensation and compliance with UK Market Abuse Regulations.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:HLN) stock is a Hold with a £350.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Haleon PLC stock, see the GB:HLN Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:HLN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:HLN is a Outperform.

Haleon PLC’s overall score reflects strong financial performance and resilience in cash flow despite revenue growth challenges. Technical indicators suggest a bearish trend, and valuation metrics offer moderate attractiveness. Earnings call insights reveal both strategic opportunities and challenges, particularly in North America, affecting the score.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:HLN stock, click here.

More about Haleon PLC

Haleon PLC is a global leader in consumer health, focusing on delivering better everyday health with humanity. The company offers a diverse product portfolio across six major categories, including Oral Health, Vitamins, Minerals and Supplements, Pain Relief, Respiratory Health, Digestive Health, and Therapeutic Skin Health. Its well-known brands, such as Advil, Centrum, Otrivin, Panadol, and Sensodyne, are built on trusted science and innovation.

Average Trading Volume: 23,461,824

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £32.82B

See more data about HLN stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue