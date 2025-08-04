Haleon PLC Advances Share Buyback Program with Significant Share Purchase

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Haleon PLC announced the purchase of 1,281,000 ordinary shares for cancellation as part of its share buyback program. This move is part of the second tranche of the program, initially announced on July 31, 2025. The transaction affects the company’s share capital, reducing the number of shares with voting rights to 8,982,490,355. This strategic step is likely to impact shareholder interests and reflects Haleon’s commitment to optimizing its capital structure.

Spark’s Take on GB:HLN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:HLN is a Neutral.

Haleon PLC scores well due to strong financial performance and strategic corporate actions like share buybacks. However, technical analysis indicates potential short-term bearish trends, and valuation suggests the stock is trading at a premium.

More about Haleon PLC

Haleon PLC is a global leader in consumer health, focusing on delivering better everyday health with humanity. Its product portfolio includes oral health, vitamins, minerals and supplements, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and therapeutic skin health. The company is known for its trusted brands such as Advil, Centrum, Otrivin, Panadol, parodontax, Polident, Sensodyne, Theraflu, and Voltaren.

Average Trading Volume: 23,461,824

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: £32.82B

