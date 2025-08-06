Haleon PLC Advances Share Buyback Program with Recent Share Purchase

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Haleon PLC ( (GB:HLN) ) has shared an announcement.

Haleon PLC announced the purchase of 1,511,000 ordinary shares for cancellation as part of its share buyback program. This move is part of the second tranche of the program, initially announced on July 31, 2025, and reflects the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value. The transaction impacts the company’s registered share capital, now totaling 8,983,441,236 ordinary shares, with 3,880,205 held as treasury shares. This adjustment in share capital may influence shareholder notifications under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:HLN) stock is a Hold with a £350.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Haleon PLC stock, see the GB:HLN Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:HLN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:HLN is a Outperform.

Haleon PLC’s overall stock score is driven by its strong financial performance and positive corporate events, including strategic share buybacks. However, technical analysis presents a mixed picture with bearish indicators, and the valuation suggests potential overvaluation. Challenges highlighted in the earnings call, particularly in North America, affect the outlook. The company’s strategic focus on innovation and shareholder value enhancement are promising factors for future growth.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:HLN stock, click here.

More about Haleon PLC

Haleon PLC is a global leader in consumer health, focusing on delivering better everyday health through a diverse product portfolio. The company operates in six major categories: Oral Health, Vitamins, Minerals and Supplements, Pain Relief, Respiratory Health, Digestive Health, and Therapeutic Skin Health. Its well-known brands include Advil, Centrum, Otrivin, Panadol, parodontax, Polident, Sensodyne, Theraflu, and Voltaren, all built on trusted science and innovation.

Average Trading Volume: 23,461,824

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £32.82B

For an in-depth examination of HLN stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue