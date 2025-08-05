Haleon PLC Advances Share Buyback Program with New Share Purchase

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Haleon PLC ( (GB:HLN) ) is now available.

Haleon PLC has announced the purchase and cancellation of 1,418,324 ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program. This move is part of the second tranche of the program, initially announced on July 31, 2025, and reflects the company’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value. The transaction impacts the company’s registered share capital, reducing the number of ordinary shares with voting rights, which stakeholders can use to assess their interests under regulatory guidelines.

Spark’s Take on GB:HLN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:HLN is a Outperform.

Haleon PLC’s overall score reflects strong financial performance and resilience in cash flow despite revenue growth challenges. Technical indicators suggest a bearish trend, and valuation metrics offer moderate attractiveness. Earnings call insights reveal both strategic opportunities and challenges, particularly in North America, affecting the score.

More about Haleon PLC

Haleon PLC is a global leader in consumer health, focusing on delivering better everyday health with humanity. The company offers a diverse product portfolio across six major categories, including Oral Health, Vitamins, Minerals and Supplements, Pain Relief, Respiratory Health, Digestive Health, and Therapeutic Skin Health. Its well-known brands, such as Advil, Centrum, and Sensodyne, are recognized for their trusted science and innovation.

Average Trading Volume: 23,461,824

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: £32.82B

