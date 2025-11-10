Haleon Appoints Vindi Banga as New Chair

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Haleon PLC ( (GB:HLN) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Haleon PLC has announced the resignation of Sir Dave Lewis as Chair and the appointment of Vindi Banga as his successor, effective January 1, 2026. Vindi Banga, who has been a Senior Independent Director since Haleon’s listing in 2022, brings extensive global corporate and commercial leadership experience, having previously held significant roles at Unilever and other major companies. This leadership transition is expected to support Haleon’s continued development and strengthen its position in the competitive consumer health industry.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:HLN) stock is a Buy with a £517.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on GB:HLN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:HLN is a Outperform.

Haleon PLC’s overall stock score reflects a strong financial foundation with robust profitability and cash flow, tempered by moderate technical indicators and valuation metrics. The mixed earnings call results, with regional strengths and North American challenges, further influence the score. The company’s strategic focus on innovation and geographic expansion supports a cautiously optimistic outlook.



More about Haleon PLC

Haleon PLC is a global leader in consumer health, focusing on delivering better everyday health with humanity. The company’s product portfolio includes Oral Health, Vitamins, Minerals and Supplements, Pain Relief, Respiratory Health, Digestive Health, and Therapeutic Skin Health, featuring well-known brands like Advil, Centrum, and Sensodyne.

Average Trading Volume: 20,482,588

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £32.17B



