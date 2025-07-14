Hainan Drinda Projects Losses Amidst Industry Challenges, Eyes Future Growth

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Hainan Drinda New Energy Technology Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2865) ) has issued an announcement.

Hainan Drinda New Energy Technology Co., Ltd. announced a forecast of negative net profit for the first half of 2025, citing intensified competition and declining product prices in the PV industry as contributing factors. Despite these challenges, the company is making strides in technological innovation and global market expansion, with a successful listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and increased overseas sales. The company anticipates benefiting from industry consolidation and technological advancements, positioning itself for future growth.

Hainan Drinda New Energy Technology Co., Ltd. is a Chinese company operating in the photovoltaic (PV) industry, focusing on the development and production of PV cells. The company is involved in upgrading battery process technologies and expanding its global market presence, with a significant increase in overseas sales and plans to establish advanced production capacity abroad.

Average Trading Volume: 2,298,917

Current Market Cap: HK$2.14B

