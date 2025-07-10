Hainan Drinda Engages in Strategic Wealth Management Subscriptions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Hainan Drinda New Energy Technology Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2865) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Hainan Drinda New Energy Technology Co., Ltd. has announced multiple subscriptions of wealth management products through its subsidiaries, Chuzhou Jietai and Huai’an Jietai, totaling significant amounts across various dates in 2025. These transactions are considered discloseable under the Hong Kong Listing Rules due to their aggregated percentage ratios, which necessitate notification and announcement requirements, reflecting the company’s strategic financial management and compliance with regulatory standards.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2865) stock is a Buy with a HK$52.00 price target.

More about Hainan Drinda New Energy Technology Co., Ltd. Class H

Hainan Drinda New Energy Technology Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in China, focusing on the new energy sector. The company is involved in the subscription of wealth management products through its subsidiaries, indicating a strategic approach to managing idle funds.

Average Trading Volume: 2,164,550

Current Market Cap: HK$2.14B



