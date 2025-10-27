Hainan Drinda Announces Significant Asset Impairment for 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Hainan Drinda New Energy Technology Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2865) ) is now available.

Hainan Drinda New Energy Technology Co., Ltd. announced a provision for asset impairment amounting to RMB71.0104 million for the first three quarters of 2025. This impairment reflects a comprehensive review of the company’s assets and financial condition, aiming to present an accurate financial position. The impairment includes losses from credit and asset impairments, notably in inventories and goodwill, indicating a cautious approach to financial reporting and potential challenges in asset management.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2865) stock is a Buy with a HK$52.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Hainan Drinda New Energy Technology Co., Ltd. Class H stock, see the HK:2865 Stock Forecast page.

More about Hainan Drinda New Energy Technology Co., Ltd. Class H

Hainan Drinda New Energy Technology Co., Ltd. is a company based in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the new energy sector. The company focuses on developing and providing energy technology solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 1,679,529

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$2.14B

