Hainan Drinda Announces Overseas Regulatory Publication

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Hainan Drinda New Energy Technology Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2865) ) is now available.

Hainan Drinda New Energy Technology Co., Ltd. has announced the publication of an overseas regulatory announcement on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange’s website. This announcement, made under the governance rules of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, reflects the company’s commitment to transparency and regulatory compliance, potentially impacting its market presence and stakeholder relations positively.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2865) stock is a Buy with a HK$52.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Hainan Drinda New Energy Technology Co., Ltd. Class H stock, see the HK:2865 Stock Forecast page.

More about Hainan Drinda New Energy Technology Co., Ltd. Class H

Hainan Drinda New Energy Technology Co., Ltd. is a company based in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the new energy sector. It focuses on the development and production of energy solutions, with its operations spread across multiple locations in China, including Suzhou, Hainan, Jiangxi, Jiangsu, and Anhui provinces.

Average Trading Volume: 1,571,408

Current Market Cap: HK$2.14B

See more data about 2865 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue