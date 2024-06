Hai Leck Holdings Limited (SG:BLH) has released an update.

Hai Leck Holdings Limited has announced changes to its Board of Directors, effective from 23 June 2024, due to the resignation of Ms Christina Chow Poh Lin as Executive Director. Despite her resignation, Ms Chow will maintain her role within the company as Chief Administrative Officer. The remaining committees of the Board remain unaffected by this change.

