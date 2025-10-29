H2O America Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

SJW Corp ( (HTO) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information SJW Corp presented to its investors.

H2O America is a prominent investor-owned water and wastewater utility company in the United States, delivering essential water services to over 1.6 million people through its subsidiaries in California, Connecticut, Maine, and Texas.

In the third quarter of 2025, H2O America reported a diluted EPS of $1.27, marking an 8% increase in adjusted diluted EPS compared to the previous year. The company also declared a cash dividend of $0.42 per share and highlighted significant strategic progress, including the advancement of acquisitions in Texas.

Key financial metrics showed a 17% increase in net income to $45.1 million, with operating revenue rising by 7% to $240.6 million. The company also reported an 11.5% increase in active connections, reflecting its robust growth strategy. H2O America is actively pursuing acquisitions, such as Quadvest and Cibolo Valley, to expand its footprint in Texas, supported by regulatory approvals and a $3.1 million revenue increase in Connecticut.

Looking ahead, H2O America has narrowed its 2025 adjusted diluted EPS guidance to between $2.95 and $3.00, maintaining confidence in achieving long-term growth objectives. The company continues to focus on strategic acquisitions and infrastructure investments to drive future growth.

