H2G Green Limited (SG:5AI) has released an update.

H2G Green Limited announces board changes, with Mr. Yong Kok Hoon joining as an Independent Director and chairing various committees, while Mr. Koh Beng Leong steps down as Executive Director – Finance. The reshuffle reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to strong governance and strategic growth.

