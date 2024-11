HUGroup Holdings (JP:4544) has released an update.

H.U. Group Holdings reported a 3% increase in net sales to ¥119,987 million for the first half of 2024, despite still facing a loss of ¥821 million attributable to the owners of the parent company. The company has maintained its dividend forecast, reflecting stability in its financial strategy amid ongoing challenges.

