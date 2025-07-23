H. Lundbeck A/S Advances Pediatric Migraine Study with Eptinezumab

H LUNDBECK A/S ((HLUYY)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

H. Lundbeck A/S is conducting a clinical study titled Interventional, Randomised, Double-blind, Parallel-group, Placebo-controlled Study to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of Intravenous (IV) Eptinezumab in Paediatric Patients (6 to 17 Years) for the Preventive Treatment of Episodic Migraine. The study aims to assess whether eptinezumab can reduce the number of migraine days in children and adolescents, a significant concern for pediatric migraine management.

The study is testing eptinezumab, an intravenous drug designed to prevent episodic migraines. Participants receive either 100 mg or 300 mg doses of eptinezumab or a placebo, administered through a single IV infusion.

This Phase 3 study is interventional, with participants randomly assigned to different treatment groups. It uses a parallel model and quadruple masking to ensure unbiased results, focusing primarily on treatment efficacy.

The study began on June 8, 2023, with an estimated completion date in mid-2025. The last update was submitted in July 2025, indicating ongoing progress and data collection.

The outcome of this study could significantly impact H. Lundbeck A/S’s market position, potentially boosting investor confidence and stock performance if results are positive. It could also influence the competitive landscape in pediatric migraine treatment, where effective solutions are in high demand.

The study is currently recruiting, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

