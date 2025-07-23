H. Lundbeck A/S Advances Pediatric Migraine Study with Eptinezumab

H LUNDBECK A/S ((HLUYY)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

The study titled Long-term, Open-label (Dose-blinded), Extension Study of Eptinezumab in Children and Adolescents With Chronic or Episodic Migraine aims to evaluate the long-term safety of eptinezumab in children and adolescents aged 6 to 17 who suffer from chronic or episodic migraines. This research is significant as it addresses a critical need for effective migraine treatments in younger populations, potentially improving quality of life and reducing migraine-related disruptions.

Eptinezumab, the drug being tested, is an intravenous infusion designed to prevent migraines. It is administered in two dosage levels: 100 mg and 300 mg, both adjusted for weight. The treatment aims to offer a long-term solution for managing migraines in the pediatric population.

The study is interventional, with a randomized, parallel assignment model. It employs double masking, meaning both participants and investigators are unaware of the treatment allocations. The primary purpose is treatment-focused, aiming to assess the drug’s safety and efficacy over an extended period.

The study began on December 1, 2021, with the primary completion date yet to be announced. The latest update was submitted on July 21, 2025. These dates are crucial as they indicate the study’s progress and timeline for potential results.

This update from H. Lundbeck A/S could positively influence the company’s stock performance, as successful results may lead to a new market for eptinezumab in pediatric migraine treatment. Investors should watch for developments, as competitors in the migraine treatment space may also react to these findings.

The study is currently ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

