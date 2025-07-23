H. Lundbeck A/S Advances Eptinezumab Study for Adolescent Migraine Prevention

H LUNDBECK A/S ((HLUYY)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

H. Lundbeck A/S is conducting a study titled ‘Interventional, Randomized, Double-blind, Parallel-group, Placebo-controlled Study to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of IV Eptinezumab in Adolescents (12-17 Years) for the Preventive Treatment of Chronic Migraine.’ The study aims to determine if eptinezumab can reduce the number of migraine days in adolescents aged 12 to 17 with chronic migraine, which could significantly impact treatment options for this age group.

The study tests the drug eptinezumab, administered via a single intravenous infusion. The study compares two doses of eptinezumab (300 mg and 100 mg, both weight-adjusted) against a placebo to assess its effectiveness in preventing migraines.

This Phase 3 study is randomized and uses a parallel intervention model. It is double-blind, meaning neither participants nor investigators know who receives the treatment or placebo. The primary goal is treatment-focused.

The study began on June 30, 2021, with primary completion expected by July 21, 2025. These dates are crucial as they guide investors on the timeline for potential market entry and subsequent financial implications.

Should the study prove successful, it could positively influence H. Lundbeck A/S’s stock performance by expanding its market share in migraine treatments, especially among adolescents. This development could also impact competitors in the migraine treatment market, prompting shifts in investor sentiment.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

