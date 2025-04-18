H.I.S. Co., Ltd. Enforces Disciplinary Actions Following Subsidy Misconduct

The latest announcement is out from H.I.S.Co. ( (JP:9603) ).

H.I.S. Co., Ltd. announced disciplinary actions against officers of its subsidiaries following an investigation revealing improper receipt of employment adjustment subsidies. The company has taken steps to address management responsibility, including the resignation of a subsidiary president and compensation reductions for involved officers, reflecting its commitment to ethical governance and compliance.

More about H.I.S.Co.

H.I.S. Co., Ltd. operates in the travel and tourism industry, providing services such as travel planning and management. The company focuses on offering a range of travel-related services and products to its customers.

YTD Price Performance: 6.54%

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $867.7M

Find detailed analytics on 9603 stock on TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue