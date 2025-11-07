Gyrodyne Shareholders Approve Key Proposals at Annual Meeting

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
An update from Gyrodyne Company Of America ( (GYRO) ) is now available.
On November 5, 2025, Gyrodyne, LLC held its annual meeting of shareholders, where three key proposals were considered. The shareholders voted on the election of a director, approval of executive compensation, and ratification of an accounting firm, with all proposals receiving significant support from the voting shares.
More about Gyrodyne Company Of America
Average Trading Volume: 8,730
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
Current Market Cap: $21.38M
