Gyrodyne Shareholders Approve Key Proposals at Annual Meeting

An update from Gyrodyne Company Of America ( (GYRO) ) is now available.

On November 5, 2025, Gyrodyne, LLC held its annual meeting of shareholders, where three key proposals were considered. The shareholders voted on the election of a director, approval of executive compensation, and ratification of an accounting firm, with all proposals receiving significant support from the voting shares.

Average Trading Volume: 8,730

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $21.38M

