GWR Group’s Strides in Sustainable Magnesite Extraction

GWR Group Limited is advancing its Prospect Ridge Magnesite project in northwest Tasmania, sending core samples to Europe for offtake testing and participating in a government-funded sustainable critical minerals initiative. With plans to update the Mineral Resource estimate following the drilling of new holes, the company is also exploring the potential for ‘green processing’ in a nearby industrial hub and investigating historical occurrences of gold, copper, and iron ore for additional value.

