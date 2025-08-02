GVP Infotech Ltd to Sell Promoter Shares to Meet Public Shareholding Norms

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from GVP Infotech Ltd ( (IN:GVPTECH) ).

GVP Infotech Ltd is taking steps to comply with regulatory requirements for minimum public shareholding by selling shares held by its promoters. The company aims to reduce promoter shareholding from 76.97% to meet the 25% public shareholding requirement by September 2025. This move is part of a strategic effort to align with SEBI regulations, ensuring compliance with legal provisions and enhancing market transparency.

More about GVP Infotech Ltd

GVP Infotech Ltd operates in the technology sector, focusing on providing innovative IT solutions and services. The company has undergone a corporate insolvency resolution process, resulting in a new promoter group taking control and a capital restructuring.

Average Trading Volume: 123,494

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

