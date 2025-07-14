Guzman y Gomez Ltd. Seeks ASX Quotation for New Securities

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Guzman y Gomez Ltd. ( (AU:GYG) ) has shared an announcement.

Guzman y Gomez Ltd. has announced the application for the quotation of 175,634 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) with the issuer code GYG. This move is part of their strategic financial operations, potentially enhancing their market presence and providing additional liquidity options for stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:GYG) stock is a Hold with a A$31.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Guzman y Gomez Ltd. stock, see the AU:GYG Stock Forecast page.

More about Guzman y Gomez Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 236,159

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$2.81B

See more insights into GYG stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

