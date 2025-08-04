Gurunavi Reports Q1 2025 Financial Results with Increased Sales but Declining Profits

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from Gurunavi ( (JP:2440) ).

Gurunavi, Inc. reported a 7% increase in net sales for the three months ending June 30, 2025, compared to the same period last year. However, the company experienced significant declines in operating income and ordinary income, dropping by 82.2% and 82.0% respectively. The net income attributable to owners of the parent also fell by 55.5%. Despite these declines, the company maintains a stable equity ratio and has not revised its earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026. The financial results indicate challenges in profitability, which may impact stakeholders’ confidence.

More about Gurunavi

Gurunavi, Inc. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, primarily operating in the restaurant and dining industry. It provides services related to restaurant information, dining reservations, and other related services, focusing on enhancing the dining experience for consumers and supporting restaurant operations.

Average Trading Volume: 242,733

Current Market Cap: Yen14.61B

