Gurunavi, Inc. Reports Strong Q1 Financial Results with Growth in ARPU and Member Restaurants

The latest update is out from Gurunavi ( (JP:2440) ).

Gurunavi, Inc. reported financial results for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2025, highlighting that sales were largely in line with expectations and profits were strong. The company noted a steady increase in ARPU and a slight rise in the number of member restaurants with monthly-type fee contracts, aiming for medium- to long-term sales growth by expanding both metrics.

More about Gurunavi

Gurunavi, Inc. operates in the restaurant industry, providing services that focus on increasing average revenue per user (ARPU) and expanding its network of member restaurants through monthly-type fee contracts.

Average Trading Volume: 242,733

Current Market Cap: Yen14.61B

