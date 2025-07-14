Guotai Haitong Securities Projects Significant Profit Growth for H1 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Guotai Junan Securities Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2611) ) has issued an announcement.

Guotai Haitong Securities Co., Ltd. announced an estimated significant increase in net profits for the first half of 2025, with projections indicating a rise of 205% to 218% compared to the previous year. This growth is attributed to the company’s strategic initiatives, including the merger with Haitong Securities Co., Ltd., which enhanced its core capabilities and contributed to increased revenue from wealth management and trading segments.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2611) stock is a Hold with a HK$8.10 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Guotai Junan Securities Co., Ltd. Class H stock, see the HK:2611 Stock Forecast page.

More about Guotai Junan Securities Co., Ltd. Class H

Guotai Haitong Securities Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the financial services industry. The company focuses on providing securities services, wealth management, and investment banking solutions to retail, institutional, and corporate clients.

Average Trading Volume: 19,320,376

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$360.6B

See more insights into 2611 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue