Guoquan Food Announces 2025 Extraordinary General Meeting

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Guoquan Food (Shanghai) Company., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2517) ) has shared an announcement.

Guoquan Food (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. has announced the convening of its first extraordinary general meeting for 2025, which will take place on August 22, 2025. The primary agenda for this meeting is to consider and approve the company’s profit distribution plan for the first half of 2025, a move that could impact shareholder returns and company financial strategies.

More about Guoquan Food (Shanghai) Company., Ltd. Class H

Guoquan Food (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating within the food industry. The company is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and is focused on producing and distributing food products.

Average Trading Volume: 53,669,281

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$12.98B

Find detailed analytics on 2517 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue