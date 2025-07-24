Guolian Securities Revises Annual Caps for Property Leasing Agreement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Guolian Securities Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1456) ) is now available.

Guolian Securities Co., Ltd. has announced a revision of its annual caps for continuing connected transactions under the Property Leasing and Related Services Framework Agreement with Guolian Group. The revision is necessary as the existing caps for the years ending 31 December 2026 are insufficient to cover the expected transaction amounts. The agreement, valid from 1 January 2024 to 31 December 2026, involves leasing properties and related services between the parties, with pricing determined through arm’s length negotiations based on market rates and independent valuations.

Guolian Securities Co., Ltd. is a joint stock limited company established in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates in the financial services industry, focusing on property leasing and related services, including equipment leasing, property management, and utility services. Guolian Securities collaborates with Guolian Group and its associates for office and business use properties.

