Guolian Minsheng Securities Nominates New Independent Director

The latest announcement is out from Guolian Securities Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1456) ).

Guolian Minsheng Securities Company Limited has announced the nomination of Ms. Hsu Wai Man Helen as a candidate for the independent non-executive director position on its board. This appointment, pending approval at the general meeting, will see Ms. Hsu succeed Mr. Chu, Howard Ho Hwa, and serve on the Strategy and ESG Committee and the Audit Committee. Ms. Hsu brings extensive experience from her roles in various companies and her background in auditing, which is expected to strengthen the company’s governance and strategic oversight.

Guolian Minsheng Securities Company Limited operates in the financial services industry, focusing on securities and investment services. It is a joint stock limited company established in the People’s Republic of China.

